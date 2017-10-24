Misfit's 'Vapor' Smart Watch Launching on October 31

Misfit today announced the launch of its first smart watch, the Misfit Vapor. First announced at CES 2017, the Misfit Vapor features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen that's attached to a traditional watch band.
Like many other smart watches on the market, the Vapor features an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone. The sensors are used for a range of health and fitness tracking features.
Vapor runs Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
It offers customizable, personalized watch faces with quick access to calories burned and distance traveled, plus it includes built-in access to songs from Google Play or Pandora.
Since it runs Android Wear, hundreds of popular apps are available on the device at launch, and it supports Google Assistant and "Ok Google" queries.
Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB RAM, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. Vapor is water resistant up to 50 meters and comes in Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, and Gold.
Misfit Vapor will be available for purchase on October 31 from Misfit.com, while Misfit Vapor email subscribers will be able to make a purchase earlier. Misfit Vapor is priced at $199.
Like many other smart watches on the market, the Vapor features an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone. The sensors are used for a range of health and fitness tracking features.
Vapor runs Android Wear 2.0 and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
It offers customizable, personalized watch faces with quick access to calories burned and distance traveled, plus it includes built-in access to songs from Google Play or Pandora.
Since it runs Android Wear, hundreds of popular apps are available on the device at launch, and it supports Google Assistant and "Ok Google" queries.
Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB RAM, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. Vapor is water resistant up to 50 meters and comes in Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, and Gold.
Misfit Vapor will be available for purchase on October 31 from Misfit.com, while Misfit Vapor email subscribers will be able to make a purchase earlier. Misfit Vapor is priced at $199.
Tag: Misfit