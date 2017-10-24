Instagram Launches New 'Live With a Friend' Video Feature

Instagram today introduced a new live video feature for the Instagram app, which is designed to let Instagram users invite friends to join them on a live video stream.
In testing since August, the new live video option splits the screen in two to let a viewer watch two people in one video feed.
When your friends are participating in a live video feed, two circles stacked together are displayed in the stories bar, and the feed can be watched and commented on just like any other live video.
Instagram says the new update is available as part of Instagram version 20, available from the App Store. [Direct Link]
Starting today, we're introducing a fun way to go live with a friend. Now, you can hang out and go live together, whether you're just doing homework or catching up on your day.Instagram users can add a guest or a friend by tapping the "new" icon on the bottom right of the live video feed and then tapping "Add" on anyone who is currently watching an ongoing livestream on Instagram. Viewers can be swapped out at will, but live streamers can only have a single guest at a time.
Live video helps you share in an authentic way, but sometimes it can be intimidating when you're on your own. It's easy to add a guest while you're broadcasting.
