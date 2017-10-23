Google Launches New Android-Based Mobile App Payment Solution 'Pay With Google'

Google today announced the launch of its new mobile app payment platform "Pay with Google," following a sneak peek of the feature during its I/O conference this past May. Using Pay with Google, Android smartphone owners can access any of the credit or debit cards they've added to their Google Account -- sourcing products like Google Play, YouTube, Chrome, and Android Pay -- and quickly choose these cards to purchase items in apps.
When the Pay with Google button is available, Google sends the merchant each user's payment info and shipping address based on the information from their Google Account, so users don't have to type in any additional information. Then, according to Google, the merchant will handle the rest of the checkout process "just like any other purchase."
Google said that its partnership with various payment providers will make integration with the new platform "even simpler." At launch these include Adyen, Braintree, Vantiv, and Stripe. Like merchant support, Google will be adding more payment providers in the future.
Besides Pay with Google, which focuses on online shopping within mobile apps, Android smartphone owners have had the contactless payments solution Android Pay over the past few years. Similar to Apple Pay, Android Pay fuels checkouts both in stores and online, stores multiple cards, and is exclusive to its platform. The next major addition to Apple Pay will be peer-to-peer payments with Apple Pay Cash, coming in a future update to iOS 11.
If you’ve ever paid for something on your phone or tablet, you know just how frustrating checkout can be. Maybe you had to fill in a bunch of forms. Maybe your session timed out. Maybe you encountered an error and had to start all over again. Back in May, we shared a sneak peek of how paying with Google would help you skip all that. And starting today you can now speed through online checkout on many of your favorite apps and websites with a few quick clicks.There are a few app launch partners, including DoorDash, Dice, Yelp Eat24, Fancy, Gametime, Hotel Urbano, Instacart, Kayak, Postmates, Wish, and more. Pay with Google uses the Google Payment API, which has launched globally -- making it available in Brazil with partners like iFood -- but still requires merchants to support the API in their apps.
Paying with Google makes checkout so fast and easy, you can make the most of every moment—whether you’re grabbing a dinner spot or a parking spot.
