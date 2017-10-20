Sonnet Launches Thunderbolt 3 to Dual HDMI 2.0 Adapter Compatible With Mac

Friday October 20, 2017 5:48 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Sonnet Technologies this week launched a Thunderbolt 3 to dual HDMI 2.0 adapter compatible with Mac and Windows PCs.


The plug-and-play adapter enables the connection of up to two 4K Ultra HD displays with HDMI 2.0 to a single Thunderbolt 3 port at 60Hz on computers such as the 2016 and later MacBook Pro.

The adapter is powered by the computer it is plugged into and also supports monitors with lower resolutions such as 1920x1080 and 1920x1200.

The adapter is available now for a suggested price of around $90 in the United States on Sonnet's website and Amazon. By comparison, StarTech and Plugable currently sell equivalent adapters on Amazon for around $110 and $90 respectively.

Tags: Thunderbolt 3, Sonnet, HDMI
7 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
M275
36 minutes ago at 05:56 am
The 12“ has no Thunderbolt Port.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Supacon
27 minutes ago at 06:05 am

Very interesting. I’ve been looking for a product that can do this sort of thing for a while, but I’d like a DisplayPort version. It seems that none of the docks on the market support dual DisplayPort connections via one Thunderbolt plug.


Oh, it turns out that this exists!
http://www.sonnettech.com/product/thunderbolt3-dual-displayport-adapter.html
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]