Apple Store Remains Most Popular Destination to Purchase a Mac in the United States
Apple Stores continue to be the most popular destination to purchase a new Mac in the United States, according to a recent survey conducted by research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
Apple's retail locations and online store accounted for roughly 40 percent of Mac sales between October 2016 and September 2017, based on 2,000 survey respondents who purchased a Mac during that period.
When the first Apple Stores opened in 2001, Apple was still known as Apple Computer, and the Mac was its primary product. Nowadays, of course, there is the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and beyond.
"Since Apple designed its stores originally to promote Mac computers, it is not surprising that that they continue to account for roughly 40 percent of Mac sales," said Josh Lowitz, co-founder of Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.
While it's generally unsurprising that Apple is the most popular Mac retailer, given it creates the computers, it is still notable given there are often better deals available from third-party resellers like B&H and MacMall.
By comparison, the survey found only around 20 percent of iPads and 10 percent of iPhones were sold directly by Apple.
"Best Buy actually sells more iPads than Apple," added Lowitz. "And, carrier stores have become a significant retailer of tablets."
In terms of the iPhone, Apple had the lowest share of iPhone sales in the 12 months ending September 2017. Roughly 77 percent of customers made their purchase through a carrier like Verizon or AT&T, according to CIRP.
The research firm said sales can fluctuate based on the timing of product launches and during the back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons.
1 hour ago at 08:04 am
For my friends and I, it’s the easiest place. Best Buy, for example, doesn’t even list the GPU on their macs, let alone can offer customized configurations.
1 hour ago at 08:06 am
Online tax free is the way to go, unless you get an education/corporate discount.
49 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Word on the street is that apple allows big box resellers (B&H, Best Buy etc) to give discounts so they don't have to do it in their own store. Gotta keep up with the appearance. No one will ever have to pay retail for a MacBook Air as long as Best Buy is in existence.
37 minutes ago at 08:44 am
Online tax free is the way to go, unless you get an education/corporate discount.
Apple taxes you based on the shipping destination state tax rate.
1 hour ago at 08:17 am
I would disagree that other retailers have the best prices. Especially if you get the education discount (and the Barclay Card financing/rewards program on top of that).
1 hour ago at 08:10 am
see what good Staff training can achieve
23 minutes ago at 08:57 am
I prefer to deal with Apple directly in case I want to return something. Many other venders will give you grief on a return. Apple is no problem.
1 hour ago at 08:14 am
My Apple buying habits definitely do not match this distribution, except for the iPad:
(New) Mac: B&H, all the way! (awesome Black Friday deals ever. And no taxes to boot.)
(BTO) Mac: Apple (full retail+taxes, sigh)
iPad: BestBuy (Black Friday)
iPhone: Apple (cash and carry, unlocked)
Just my own ways to feed Cook's insatiable bounty, while minimizing hurt.
(New) Mac: B&H, all the way! (awesome Black Friday deals ever. And no taxes to boot.)
(BTO) Mac: Apple (full retail+taxes, sigh)
iPad: BestBuy (Black Friday)
iPhone: Apple (cash and carry, unlocked)
Just my own ways to feed Cook's insatiable bounty, while minimizing hurt.
