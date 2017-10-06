HomeKit Coming to Hunter Douglas' New PowerView Motorization System for Window Shades

Hunter Douglas recently launched its next-generation PowerView Motorization system designed to control Hunter Douglas motorized window shades.
The new version of the PowerView Motorization supports Amazon and Google services out of the box, but with an update later this year, it will also support Apple's HomeKit.
The PowerView Motorization Hub lets users control, time, and set their window shades to raise, lower, and tilt on an automatic schedule. With HomeKit support, the PowerView Motion will let window shades and blinds be controlled via Siri voice commands, and shade settings can also be incorporated into HomeKit scenes for full-home automation.
The PowerView Pebble Controller component of the PowerView Motorization system, which offers a way to manually control the shades sans smartphone, comes in new colors (Ecru, Oyster, and Mist) so now there are a wide range of color options to match any interior.
The PowerView Hub itself has also been updated with a new design that's similar in appearance to the Pebble Controller, and with the addition of Wi-Fi support, it no longer needs to connect directly to a router. It also offers faster processing speeds for a better end user experience, and the accompanying PowerView Repeater offers strengthened signal ranges for improved home coverage.
Finally, along with the launch of the new PowerView Motorization system, the PowerView app has been updated with a new user interface that includes a customizable dashboard where users can add favorite scenes and automations.
Hunter Douglas has not yet provided a specific launch date for when we can expect HomeKit compatibility to be added to the new PowerView Motorization system, but it is expected to be introduced before the end of the year. More info on the updated PowerView line can be found on the Hunter Douglas website.
