LIFX Unveils HomeKit-Compatible Decorative 'Beam' Light Set

Lighting company LIFX, known for its range of smart lighting products, today announced the LIFX Beam, its latest decorative smart light.
Beam is a set of thin, rectangular lights that are meant to be used for accent lighting. There are six white plastic beam lights per kit, along with a power pack and 1 illuminated corner, which can be used to create "L" shaped designs when attached to a wall.
Like other LIFX lights, the Beam supports 16 million colors along with a range of white shades. There are 10 blended light zones per beam, so each one can light up in a multitude of colors.
Colors can be selected using the LIFX app, and there's also built-in HomeKit support so the Beam can be controlled via Siri and added to Scenes with other HomeKit products. LIFX products connect to a home setup via WiFi and do not require a bridge.
LIFX added HomeKit support to its most recent line of light bulbs in September, and just last week introduced the LIFX Tile, a modular square-shaped accent lighting system.
LIFX Beam can be pre-ordered from the LIFX website for $199.99.
