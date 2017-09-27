LIFX Debuts New HomeKit-Enabled 'Tile' Modular Wall Lights

LIFX just recently introduced HomeKit support for its existing Wi-Fi connected smart bulbs, and today, the company is launching a new product with HomeKit compatibility, the LIFX Tile.
The LIFX Tile is similar to the Nanoleaf Aurora, offering a series of five 7.87-inch square plastic panels that are meant to be attached to a wall using 3M adhesive. Tile panels can be arranged in any configuration, but unlike Aurora, only five panels can be connected to a single controller.
Though only five panels can be connected, there are 64 individually addressable zones in each Tile for creating unique light patterns with multiple colors on each of the squares.
Across five panels, Tile offers 2100 lumens of light and can be set to turn any color just like LIFX bulbs. There's also a dimming feature to control the light output.
According to LIFX, Tile is compatible with HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. Tile connects to a home setup over Wi-Fi, with no hub required to control the lights.
LIFX is charging $250 for its Tile Kit, which includes five tiles and a power pack. Pre-orders are available starting today from the LIFX website, with the product set to ship out in November.
The LIFX Tile is similar to the Nanoleaf Aurora, offering a series of five 7.87-inch square plastic panels that are meant to be attached to a wall using 3M adhesive. Tile panels can be arranged in any configuration, but unlike Aurora, only five panels can be connected to a single controller.
Though only five panels can be connected, there are 64 individually addressable zones in each Tile for creating unique light patterns with multiple colors on each of the squares.
Across five panels, Tile offers 2100 lumens of light and can be set to turn any color just like LIFX bulbs. There's also a dimming feature to control the light output.
According to LIFX, Tile is compatible with HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa. Tile connects to a home setup over Wi-Fi, with no hub required to control the lights.
LIFX is charging $250 for its Tile Kit, which includes five tiles and a power pack. Pre-orders are available starting today from the LIFX website, with the product set to ship out in November.
Tag: HomeKit