Ring Unveils $199 Home Security System With iPhone Notifications

Monday October 2, 2017 8:48 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Ring today introduced the Ring Protect, a customizable home security system with a companion iPhone app.


The security system includes a base station, a wall-mounted keypad, one sensor for a window or door, an infrared motion detector, and a Z-Wave extender. Unfortunately, the system doesn't support HomeKit.

When activated, if a burglar attempts attempts to break and enter, homeowners immediately receive a notification on their smartphones.


Ring also offers an optional protection plan with 24/7 professional monitoring, similar to what a company like ADT provides, for $10 per month or $100 per year with no long-term contract. Battery and/or LTE backup allows the monitoring to continue even if the power goes out or broadband is unavailable.

By comparison, ADT currently charges between $36.99 and $52.99 per month for its monitoring plans in the United States, with a required 36-month contract and a $99 installation fee for the security system.

Ring said the security system can be easily installed by a homeowner without any tools. It works seamlessly with all of Ring's other products, including its Video Doorbell, Floodlight Cam, and Spotlight Cam.


Ring Protect starts at $199, which is considerably cheaper than the Nest Secure at $499. Additional door and window sensors are available for $20, while extra motion detectors cost $30, from Ring's products page.

Ring Protect will be available for pre-order starting today at Ring.com, HomeDepot.com, and BestBuy.com, and will be available at physical Home Depot and Best Buy retail stores in the United States later this month.

Note: Readers outside of the United States may not be able to view the Ring Protect product page on Ring.com.

