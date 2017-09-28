Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 11.1 to Public Beta Testers

Thursday September 28, 2017 10:06 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 11.1 update to its public beta testing group, one day after seeding the tvOS 11.1 update to developers and a little over a week after releasing tvOS 11 to the public.

The tvOS 11.1 public beta can be obtained by going to the Settings app on the Apple TV and navigating to the Software Updates section under "System." "Get Public Beta Updates" will need to be toggled on, and once it is, the Apple TV will download the beta software.


No new features were discovered in the first developer beta of tvOS 11.1, so the update seems to focus primarily on bug fixes, performance improvements, and security fixes.

The latest version of the tvOS operating system, tvOS 11 brings features like automatic switching between light and dark mode based on local time, Home screen syncing options designed to keep multiple Apple TVs in a single household in sync, and new background modes and notification support.

Just waiting for Amazon Prime video app...
