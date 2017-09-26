Plex Launches 'Plex News' With Free Content From 190 Providers

Plex today announced the launch of Plex News, a new personalized streaming news service that's available to Plex users. Plex News includes national, international, and local news from 190 providers like CBS News, CNN, A+J, IGN, Cheddar, Financial Times, Mic, and more.
Plex News is a free service and it does not require a Plex Pass or other subscription fee, but it is supported by ads. Over time, it learns about your interests based on news channels you choose to watch and those you choose to skip, providing a personalized news hub.
After opening up Plex, there's a "News" section that's been added to the home page, with a series of short news clips that you can flip through on a range of topics. A "Personalize News" feature lets you select a location and topics of interest to narrow down the selection of news sources that will be displayed. News can be browsed by category or from the home screen suggestions.
The new feature is built around Watchup, a news startup that Plex purchased earlier this year. Watchup, like Plex News, offered up a selection of news channels in one easy-to-watch location.
Plex says Plex News is rolling out to all users over the course of the next 48 hours, starting with Plex Pass subscribers first. It is available on Apple TV and iOS devices, along with Android TV, Nvidia Shield, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Android Mobile.
The Plex app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Plex News is a free service and it does not require a Plex Pass or other subscription fee, but it is supported by ads. Over time, it learns about your interests based on news channels you choose to watch and those you choose to skip, providing a personalized news hub.
After opening up Plex, there's a "News" section that's been added to the home page, with a series of short news clips that you can flip through on a range of topics. A "Personalize News" feature lets you select a location and topics of interest to narrow down the selection of news sources that will be displayed. News can be browsed by category or from the home screen suggestions.
The new feature is built around Watchup, a news startup that Plex purchased earlier this year. Watchup, like Plex News, offered up a selection of news channels in one easy-to-watch location.
Plex says Plex News is rolling out to all users over the course of the next 48 hours, starting with Plex Pass subscribers first. It is available on Apple TV and iOS devices, along with Android TV, Nvidia Shield, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Android Mobile.
The Plex app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: Plex