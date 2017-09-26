Is it Worth Buying AppleCare+ for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus?

What is AppleCare+?

How Much Does AppleCare+ Cost?

After spending hundreds of dollars on a brand new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, you may be debating whether it's really worth it to put additional money towards an AppleCare+ plan for your shiny new device.There is no one-size-fits-all answer, but the short version is that AppleCare+ for iPhone is generally worth the investment. The long answer depends on many factors, such as the type of damage and how careful you are.AppleCare+ is an optional warranty plan that extends an iPhone's warranty coverage to two years from the original purchase date of the device, and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 for screen damage, or $99 for any other damage.AppleCare+ for iPhone also provides 24/7 priority access to AppleCare advisors via online chat or phone for up to two years after the device's original purchase date. Without the plan, iPhone owners are covered by a limited one-year warranty and an initial 90 days of complimentary telephone support.AppleCare+ is $129 for iPhone 8 and $149 for iPhone 8 Plus in the United States.

• Scenario A — Your Screen Cracks

Apple charges $149 for an iPhone 8 screen repair and $169 for an iPhone 8 Plus screen repair in the United States. There's also a $6.95 shipping fee if you need to send the iPhone to an Apple repair facility.



AppleCare+ combined with a screen repair incidental fee costs $158 for iPhone 8 or $178 for iPhone 8 Plus.



AppleCare+ is $2.05 to $9 more expensive if you crack your screen.



• Scenario B — The Back Glass Shatters

Apple charges $349 for an iPhone 8 glass back repair and $399 for an iPhone 8 Plus glass back repair in the United States.



AppleCare+ combined with an "other damage" repair incidental fee costs $228 for iPhone 8 or $248 for iPhone 8 Plus.



AppleCare+ is $121 cheaper for iPhone 8 and $151 cheaper for iPhone 8 Plus if you shatter the back glass.



• Scenario C — Other Damage

Apple charges $349 for a non-screen-related iPhone 8 repair and $399 for a non-screen-related iPhone 8 Plus repair in the United States.



AppleCare+ combined with an "other damage" repair incidental fee costs $228 for iPhone 8 or $248 for iPhone 8 Plus.



AppleCare+ is $121 cheaper for iPhone 8 and $151 cheaper for iPhone 8 Plus for any other kind of damage.

Is AppleCare+ Worth It?

AppleCare+ will save you at least $120 if the rear glass on your iPhone shatters even once. If you plan on using your iPhone without a case, and think you might drop it, then it's a worthwhile investment. If you are using a protective case, however, the rear glass should be able to withstand drops from reasonable heights.AppleCare+ is less worthwhile if you damage your screen, as you can expect to roughly break even. But, the person who has AppleCare+ would still have a second incident of accidental damage coverage if they ever need it, plus 24/7 priority access to technical support via online chat or phone.Since it only takes one accident to pay for itself, if not save you money, many users feel AppleCare+ is ultimately worth it. And if you're super careful and never end up needing it, two years of 24/7 priority access to technical support is still a nice perk.