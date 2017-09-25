Google and Levi's 'Commuter Trucker Jacket' Lets You Control Your iPhone's Calls, Texts, and Music

Monday September 25, 2017 8:25 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Google's Advanced Technology and Projects group today unveiled its first consumer product, called the "Levi's Commuter Trucker Jacket" and going on sale this Wednesday, September 27, for $350 (via TechCrunch). The jacket is powered by Jacquard, a connected apparel platform that ATAP developed for fashion designers and apparel manufacturers to integrate technology directly into clothing lines.


The technology in the jacket is housed in the cuff of its sleeve, with gesture sensing Jacquard Threads woven into this area of the jacket that wirelessly connect to your iPhone 6 or later (running iOS 10 or later) "using tiny electronics embedded inside the sleeve and a flexible snap tag." The snap tag includes lights and haptic feedback so you can be notified of texts and phone calls, and gestures on the cuff can be customized to your own preferences using the Jacquard app on iOS and Android.
The first thing to know about the Levi's® Commuter™ Trucker Jacket with Jacquard is just that: it's a jacket. Like any regular denim jacket, you can wash it (just remove the snap tag), it's durable, designed to be comfortable for cycling and it’ll keep you warm on and off the bike. With Jacquard technology, you can perform common digital tasks—like starting or stopping music, getting directions or reading incoming text messages—by simply swiping or tapping the jacket sleeve.
Designed for cyclists and other people on-the-go, the jacket's gesture controls include music playback, GPS directions, ETA, current time, text-to-speech for messages, and more. Google said that the jacket is durable and can be washed as long as the snap tag is removed.


The Levi's Commuter Trucker Jacket will be available in "select shops" this Wednesday, and then online at Levi's website on October 2. While the jacket connects to both iOS and Android, Google said that "features vary" between the two operating systems, but didn't specify what features that may be in reference to. The jacket will be compatible with Apple Music as well as Spotify, Google Play Music, Amazon Music, and more.

Tag: Google
14 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
zhenya
1 hour ago at 08:32 am
Or you could just buy an Apple Watch and be able to do all of these things and more, regardless of what you are wearing.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
justiny
1 hour ago at 08:32 am
$350 for a denim jacket? Umm... No.

And before Levis and Google get ahead of themselves, I’m going to type it out now: The last thing I need is Google in my pants.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Ianblackburn
1 hour ago at 08:29 am
What a great idea - cycling one handed through a busy city while wearing earphones.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Boatboy24
1 hour ago at 08:42 am

So, would I have to install outlets in my closet so I could charge my jacket?

I’m gonna go with NO on this one.


No. It has wireless charging. See, you set your jacket down on a puck. Then you plug that puck into...

Oh, nevermind.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Marshall73
1 hour ago at 08:51 am

What if butt dialing became a purposeful feature tho?

You stick your thumb up your ass to mute the call
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mrgraff
52 minutes ago at 09:00 am
But will this jacket dry itself if I fall off my hoverboard and into the courthouse reflecting pool?

[MEDIA=youtube]VZ73TLa_aL4[/MEDIA]
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jacobh101
1 hour ago at 08:26 am
this is so dumb.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]