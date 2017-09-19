T-Mobile Subscribers Can Now Use 50GB of Data Before Facing De-Prioritization

Tuesday September 19, 2017 7:30 PM PDT by Juli Clover
T-Mobile today announced that its prioritization point is being increased from 32GB to 50GB, allowing customers to use more data before facing slower speeds during periods of high network congestion.

As the company explains, it uses a prioritization system to manage network traffic and prevent a small subset of its most active users from affecting other users. After a customer has used 50GB of data during a month, their data is de-prioritized when connected to a cellular tower that's experiencing congestion. In these situations, a customer who uses a lot of data will experience slower speeds than customers who have not hit that 50GB cap.


Even when the 50GB cap is reached, no de-prioritization takes place if the network is not congested.

All of the major carriers have a similar system in place for their unlimited data plans. Both AT&T and Verizon de-prioritize customers after 22GB of data usage, while Sprint does so after 23GB of data usage. At 50GB, T-Mobile offers more than twice the data before any network de-prioritization takes place.

According to T-Mobile, 50GB of data usage represents the top 1 percent of data users.
dmylrea
30 minutes ago at 07:50 pm

They need to kick up the throttled overage speeds. When my kids go over their measly 2gb, they get kicked down to not even usable edge speeds. I understand why they do that but in this day and age, data is still needed. Toss them a bone.


Since you seem saavy about "this day and age" how about throwing your kids a bone and get them a plan with more than a "measly 2GB" of data !! Unlimited plans have never been cheaper and you're asking for trouble getting kids a 2GB plan. ;)
Zorn
42 minutes ago at 07:38 pm

I always wondered if that includes the “free streaming” data


If you have Binge On enabled, any data which falls under that does not come out of your main "bucket". It just doesn't show up.
