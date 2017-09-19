Apple Updates iOS iWork Apps With Drag and Drop Support, Other iOS 11 Features [Update: Mac Apps Too]

Following the release of iOS 11, Apple today updated its iWork line of iOS apps with support for the new update. There are new versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote available today, all with new features like Drag and Drop support.
All three apps include a redesigned and updated document manager that makes it easier to access files stored in iCloud Drive or third-party cloud storage solutions. Along with the new document manager, the iWork apps now support Drag and Drop, allowing users to drag and drop text, images, links, and more between apps.
iWork documents can be accessed within the new Files app on the iPhone and the iPad, and with the new iPad Dock, it's easier than ever to use the multi-tasking Slide Over and Split View features.
There are new Unite, Intersect, Subtract, and Exclude commands to create shapes in each of the apps, and Align, Distribute, Flip Vertical and Flip Horizontal commands can be used to arrange objects. There's also a new "Break Apart" command for use with complex shapes from the shapes library.
In Pages specifically, there's a new option to select a paragraph of text with a triple tap gesture, and an improved PDF export feature now lets you view a document's table of contents in the sidebar in PDF viewer apps.
In Numbers, there are new date, time, and duration keyboards to make it easier to enter values, along with new "smart steppers" for entering the values more quickly.
All three of the iWork apps also have improvements to performance and stability and can be downloaded now from the App Store.
Pages for iOS [App Store]
Keynote for iOS [App Store]
Numbers for iOS [App Store]
Update: Apple has also updated its iWork for Mac apps. Pages for Mac features improved PDF export and support for drag and drop rows in tables spanning multiple pages, while Keynote has been updated with the ability to filter object list by typing object names. All three apps, including Numbers, also feature performance and stability improvements.
Pages for macOS [Direct Link]
Keynote for macOS [Direct Link]
Numbers for macOS [Direct Link]
