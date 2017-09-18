MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 8 With Presidio Ultra Case From Speck

We've teamed up with Speck for a very special giveaway that includes one of Apple's brand new 256GB iPhone 8 models in Silver and a Presidio Ultra Case designed by Speck to go along with it.
Speck is offering a wide range of cases for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at prices starting at $39.95, but the Presidio Ultra is Speck's most protective iPhone case.
The Presidio Ultra has four layers of protection, including a removable Impactium Ultra bumper that offers up extra drop protection on demand. On its own, the Presidio case offers drop protection up to 10 feet, but that extends to 15 feet with the bumper.
Speck's Presidio Ultra case also offers coverage of all ports and it's resistant to both dirt and dust. It comes in a range of fashionable colors, including black, pink/purple, gray/red, and gray/teal.
The Presidio Ultra case is available for the iPhone 8 for $49.95 and the iPhone 8 Plus for $54.95. It can be purchased soon from the Speck website.
Apple's iPhone 8, though it looks similar to the iPhone 7, is a major upgrade with several new features. Along with a glass body that has a new pearlescent silver finish and support for Qi wireless charging, the iPhone 8 offers up a much faster A11 chip, camera improvements, and better support for augmented reality apps through the introduction of a new accelerometer and gyroscope.
We have one iPhone 8 and Presidio Ultra Case in Gray/Teal to give away to a lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (September 18) at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time through 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on September 22. The winner will be chosen randomly on September 22 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.
Apple's iPhone 8, though it looks similar to the iPhone 7, is a major upgrade with several new features. Along with a glass body that has a new pearlescent silver finish and support for Qi wireless charging, the iPhone 8 offers up a much faster A11 chip, camera improvements, and better support for augmented reality apps through the introduction of a new accelerometer and gyroscope.
