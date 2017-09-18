Gmail Now Converts Phone Numbers and Addresses to Links on Desktop and in iOS Apps

Google today announced an update to Gmail that will see the popular mail client able to convert addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and contacts to into clickable hyperlinks.The new hyperlink feature is available on the web and in the Gmail mobile apps for iOS and Android -- Gmail and Inbox by Gmail. This is something that has long been available in Apple's own Mail app on iOS and Mac devices.When an address is clicked from Gmail, it will automatically open up Google Maps. Clicking an email address will compose a new email using the user's default email client, and clicking a phone number will start a call request.Google says it will take approximately one to three days for the new feature to roll out to all users.