You Can Now Use the Nintendo Switch Voice Chat App While in Other Apps or When iPhone is Locked

Wednesday September 13, 2017 7:55 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Ahead of the Nintendo Direct coming this afternoon, Nintendo recently updated its Switch Online voice chat iOS app with a few useful tweaks to the way the software handles chatting online with friends. Prior to the update, you had to keep the app open at all times to hear and be heard by your friends while playing games like Splatoon 2.

Now, Nintendo explains in the app's update notes that you can both browse to other iPhone apps and lock the device, and voice chat will continue to function in the background through the Nintendo Switch Online app.


The expanded functionality of voice chat should greatly enhance the usefulness of Nintendo's app and online services, which will turn into a monthly paid subscription sometime in 2018. Pricing and tiers include $3.99/month, $7.99/3 months, and $19.99/year.

The app first launched on July 18, a few days ahead of Splatoon 2's debut, allowing gamers to visit SplatNet 2 on their iOS device to look at previous match statistics, check out current stages in rotation, and invite friends to Private Battles on the Switch console. Nintendo's upcoming 45-minute Direct will begin this afternoon at 3 p.m PT and plans to focus on games coming to Switch and 3DS consoles.

Tags: Nintendo, Nintendo Switch
7 comments


69Mustang
56 minutes ago at 08:44 am
I'd be really hard pressed to find a more poorly implemented voice application than Nintendo's. It's one of the biggest disappointments about the Switch.
attohs
39 minutes ago at 09:01 am

No bluetooth on the Switch.


The Joy-Cons and the Pro Controller connect to the Switch using Bluetooth. I wish Switch allowed me to use my AirPods, but it doesn't allow Bluetooth audio devices. Hopefully this changes with a software update.
macduke
41 minutes ago at 08:58 am
As much as I like my Switch, it's crap like this that reminds me that Nintendo is still Nintendo and often well behind the curve in stupid areas. Another example? No bluetooth on the Switch, even though we're heading into a world of wireless-only communications.

Anyway, I don't see the benefit to using this over something like Discord.
