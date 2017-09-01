New Star Wars Toys Added to Apple's Online Store, Including R2-D2 and BB-9E Droids

Friday September 1, 2017 5:17 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
A collection of Star Wars toys, including Sphero's new R2-D2 and BB-9E droids, are now available to purchase from Apple's online store.


R2-D2 and BB-9E can be controlled with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. More details can be found in our earlier coverage of the droids.
Apple's new Star Wars accessories page also has a trio of Star Wars quadcopter drones by Propel, and a kit for creating your own Star Wars droid.
Apple is also hosting free Star Wars–themed sessions at many of its retail stores starting today through Saturday, September 9.

The new Star Wars toys and sessions are in celebration of Force Friday II, which begins today and runs through this weekend. It's all to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which debuts in theaters December 15.

Tags: Star Wars, Apple retail
3 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Dilster3k
47 minutes ago at 05:21 am
While there is no denying Star Wars from the get-go was all about the merchandise, the purchase by Disney has been nothing but cancer. Force Awakens was trash, the never ending Han-Solo crisis & an Obi-Wan movie? Give me a break, milking the series doesn't even begin to describe it. Not to mention evil BB-8, and that furby looking thing, seems Ewoks are taking the back seat.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]