New Star Wars Toys Added to Apple's Online Store, Including R2-D2 and BB-9E Droids

A collection of Star Wars toys , including Sphero's new R2-D2 and BB-9E droids, are now available to purchase from Apple's online store.R2-D2 and BB-9E can be controlled with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. More details can be found in our earlier coverage of the droids.Apple's new Star Wars accessories page also has a trio of Star Wars quadcopter drones by Propel, and a kit for creating your own Star Wars droid.Apple is also hosting free Star Wars–themed sessions at many of its retail stores starting today through Saturday, September 9.The new Star Wars toys and sessions are in celebration of Force Friday II , which begins today and runs through this weekend. It's all to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which debuts in theaters December 15.