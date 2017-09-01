New Star Wars Toys Added to Apple's Online Store, Including R2-D2 and BB-9E Droids

A collection of Star Wars toys, including Sphero's new R2-D2 and BB-9E droids, are now available to purchase from Apple's online store.
R2-D2 and BB-9E can be controlled with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. More details can be found in our earlier coverage of the droids.
The new Star Wars toys and sessions are in celebration of Force Friday II, which begins today and runs through this weekend. It's all to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which debuts in theaters December 15.
R2-D2 and BB-9E can be controlled with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. More details can be found in our earlier coverage of the droids.
- BB-9E App-Enabled Droid by Sphero — $149.95
- R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero — $179.95
- Propel Star Wars T-65 X-Wing Starfighter Battle Quadcopter Drone — $179.95
- Propel Star Wars Tie Advanced X1 Battle Quadcopter Drone — $179.95
- Propel Star Wars 74-Z Speeder Bike Battle Quadcopter Drone — $179.95
- littleBits Droid Inventor Kit — $99.95
The new Star Wars toys and sessions are in celebration of Force Friday II, which begins today and runs through this weekend. It's all to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which debuts in theaters December 15.
Tags: Star Wars, Apple retail