Apple Maps Transit Directions Now Available in Edmonton, Alberta

Apple Maps has been updated with comprehensive transit data in Edmonton, Alberta, enabling iPhone users in Canada's fifth most populous city to navigate with public transportation, including buses and trains.
Apple Maps can provide routes for both Edmonton Transit System (ETS) buses and Edmonton Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains throughout the Edmonton area, including to and from the Edmonton International Airport.
Apple Maps gained a Transit tab in iOS 9. The feature lags several years behind Google Maps, but Apple's public transportation support is exhaustive, mapping all station entrances and listing departure times. Apple Maps also provides detailed advisories about service interruptions and other changes.
At launch, the feature was limited to Baltimore, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Sydney, Toronto, and over 300 cities in China. Since then, Apple has been working to expand support for public transportation to other cities around the world.
For a regularly updated list of cities with Apple Maps transit, visit the iOS Feature Availability page on Apple's website.
(Thanks, Josh!)
Tags: Apple Maps, Canada, transit