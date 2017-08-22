DJI Announces Battery Optimizing Update for Spark and Back-to-School Promotions on Drones

DJI this week announced an incoming update for its newest drone, the DJI Spark, which will further enhance the drone's battery management system to "optimize power supply during flight." DJI was unclear by how much this might extend the Spark's flight time beyond its original ~16 minutes of in-air time.
Additionally, the firmware update offers better stability for the Spark's Palm Launch feature, improves the accuracy of controls in the QuickShot Dronie mode, and enhances the compatibility of DJI's additional remote control accessory. Users will now also be able to fully integrate the Spark with DJI Goggles.
The company warned that if users don't update their Spark by September 1, their drone will not be able to fly until the firmware update is performed. Updates can be performed through the DJI GO 4 app on iOS or the DJI Assistant 2 desktop software.
There are also discounts for the Osmo Mobile, Mavic Pro Fly More Combo, DJI Goggles, and more. For the full list of the products on sale during DJI's back-to-school promotion, as well as how to apply for the discount, check out DJI's website.
Last week, DJI announced another update coming to its drones soon, which will allow users to fly a drone without needing an internet connection. Called "local data mode," the feature will stop a DJI drone from communicating with a connected smartphone, so maps, geofencing information, and newly-issued flight restrictions will no longer be updated during flights. DJI pointed out that the upside is an increase to user security and privacy when the mode is enabled.
Additionally, the firmware update offers better stability for the Spark's Palm Launch feature, improves the accuracy of controls in the QuickShot Dronie mode, and enhances the compatibility of DJI's additional remote control accessory. Users will now also be able to fully integrate the Spark with DJI Goggles.
The company warned that if users don't update their Spark by September 1, their drone will not be able to fly until the firmware update is performed. Updates can be performed through the DJI GO 4 app on iOS or the DJI Assistant 2 desktop software.
DJI will be releasing a new firmware update this week to further enhance flight safety and performance of the DJI Spark.DJI also announced a series of discounts on its drones and handheld products as part of a new back-to-school promotion for students, educators, and academic research staff with an approved educational email address. The DJI Spark Fly More Combo pack is marked down by 12 percent ($615) for those who apply between August 22 through August 24, and drops down to 10 percent off ($629) after that period of time.
If the firmware of either the aircraft or the battery is not updated by September 1, Spark will not be able to take off. DJI decided on the option of a mandatory firmware update in order to maximize flight safety and product reliability which we consider as top priorities.
There are also discounts for the Osmo Mobile, Mavic Pro Fly More Combo, DJI Goggles, and more. For the full list of the products on sale during DJI's back-to-school promotion, as well as how to apply for the discount, check out DJI's website.
Last week, DJI announced another update coming to its drones soon, which will allow users to fly a drone without needing an internet connection. Called "local data mode," the feature will stop a DJI drone from communicating with a connected smartphone, so maps, geofencing information, and newly-issued flight restrictions will no longer be updated during flights. DJI pointed out that the upside is an increase to user security and privacy when the mode is enabled.
Tag: DJI