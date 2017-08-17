Instagram Introduces New Photo and Video Direct Message Reply Options

Instagram today announced the addition of new ways to reply to photos and videos to improve Direct conversations with friends.
When replying to a direct message of a photo or video sent from a friend, Instagram users can now reply with a photo or a video of their own. Hit the "Reply" button on a message to open the camera and create a photo to send. All replies include a sticker of the image or video you're replying to.
Instagram's new features are available in Instagram version 10.34, available immediately from the App Store. [Direct Link]
Now you can reply with a photo or video to specific photos, videos, and reshared posts in Direct. Your reply will automatically include a sticker of what you're replying to. Just hit "reply" to open the camera, take a selfie, and send.Instagram is also adding an option to send a split-screen reply to a friend by tapping on the sticker that's automatically included with every reply. When tapped, the sticker will appear at the top of the screen and your own photo will appear at the bottom of the screen.
