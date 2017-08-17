Digital Board Game 'Tsuro' Available for Free as Apple's App of the Week

Each week, Apple chooses an "App of the Week" to highlight, which means it can be downloaded for free. This week's pick is a board game named Tsuro: The Game of the Path, which is normally priced at $2.99. Since its launch in February of 2016, Tsuro has not been made available for free.
Tsuro is tile-based board game where the objective is to slide your stone along the pathway, avoiding obstacles and other players' paths to be the first one to journey across the board. The game is based on the physical Tsuro board game.
Tsuro can be played like the classic board game or in one of three new modes: solo, loop battle, and longest path. Both local and online multiplayer games are supported, and there are no in-app purchases.
Tsuro can be downloaded for free for the next seven days, and after that, a new App of the Week will be chosen. [Direct Link]
Tsuro is tile-based board game where the objective is to slide your stone along the pathway, avoiding obstacles and other players' paths to be the first one to journey across the board. The game is based on the physical Tsuro board game.
This gorgeous digital board game couldn't be any simpler to learn, but true mastery lies at the end of a long and winding path. As fans of Tsuro's tabletop incarnation, we love how faithfully--and beautifully--the experience is re-created here. App-exclusive ways to play add new layers of depth, lessing us get lost for hours among these tricky, twisty trails.Designed primarily for two to eight players, the game has been lauded for its artwork and its intuitive controls. Our sister site TouchArcade called it a "fun game that trades complexity and challenge for introspection and relaxation."
Tsuro can be played like the classic board game or in one of three new modes: solo, loop battle, and longest path. Both local and online multiplayer games are supported, and there are no in-app purchases.
Tsuro can be downloaded for free for the next seven days, and after that, a new App of the Week will be chosen. [Direct Link]
Tag: App of the Week