Google Rolls Out Anti-Phishing Feature to Gmail on iOS

Google introduced an anti-phishing feature for Gmail on Android earlier this year after millions of users were affected by a widespread attack. On Thursday, the company announced it is now extending the functionality to the iOS version of its mail app to protect users on Apple devices.
Going forward, whenever a user clicks on a suspicious link in a Gmail message on iPhone or iPad, Gmail will show a prompt warning them of visiting the associated site.
The cautionary feature is actually double-layered, so if users choose to proceed after the first dialog, they will be shown a page warning them against visiting the original URL given the high likelihood that it's a forgery.
Users don't need to install any updates to see the new anti-phishing feature as it will appear in accounts automatically, although Google says rollout could take up to 15 days for all users to see the change as it propagates through Gmail's scheduled and rapid release tracks.
Gmail is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
