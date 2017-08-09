Nike Offering 30% Discount on Apple Watch Nike+ Models

Nike is discounting its selection of Apple Watch Nike+ watches by 30 percent, dropping prices by a significant amount.
For the 38mm Apple Watch Nike+, the discount drops the price from $369 to $258.97, while on the 42mm model, the discount drops the price from $399 to $279.97.
The discount applies to the 38mm Apple Watch in Silver/White and Black/Cool Grey. For 42mm models, the discount is available on the Silver/White and Black/Silver configurations. The 42mm White/Platinum and Black/Volt are not included in the sale.
It's not clear how long the sale will last nor how long the discounted Nike+ Apple Watch models will remain in stock, so if you're interested in purchasing one, you should do so sooner rather than later.
At 30 percent off, the discount is one of the best that we've seen on the Apple Watch Nike+ in recent months.
Nike's current sale follows an exclusive 30 percent discount that was offered to Nike+ Run Club members over the weekend.
While Nike+ Apple Watch models are on sale, no Nike+ bands have been discounted.
