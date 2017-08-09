Nike Offering 30% Discount on Apple Watch Nike+ Models

Wednesday August 9, 2017 12:43 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Nike is discounting its selection of Apple Watch Nike+ watches by 30 percent, dropping prices by a significant amount.

For the 38mm Apple Watch Nike+, the discount drops the price from $369 to $258.97, while on the 42mm model, the discount drops the price from $399 to $279.97.


The discount applies to the 38mm Apple Watch in Silver/White and Black/Cool Grey. For 42mm models, the discount is available on the Silver/White and Black/Silver configurations. The 42mm White/Platinum and Black/Volt are not included in the sale.

It's not clear how long the sale will last nor how long the discounted Nike+ Apple Watch models will remain in stock, so if you're interested in purchasing one, you should do so sooner rather than later.

At 30 percent off, the discount is one of the best that we've seen on the Apple Watch Nike+ in recent months.

Nike's current sale follows an exclusive 30 percent discount that was offered to Nike+ Run Club members over the weekend.

While Nike+ Apple Watch models are on sale, no Nike+ bands have been discounted.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tags: Nike+, Apple Watch Nike+ Edition
14 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
CarlJ
20 minutes ago at 01:05 pm

Or these color combinations aren't selling well at all. They are kinda plain...
[doublepost=1502308436][/doublepost]How well are the aluminum cases holding up?

The limited edition colors (blues and purples) in June sold out really fast. Now that the (normal color) Nike bands are available separately, I suspect most who are buying the Apple/Nike Watch (vs. non-Nike models) are doing it more to get the extra faces/app than for the perforated bands. This seems a strong indication of reducing inventory ahead of a Series 3 Apple/Nike Watch (third-parties are often less circumspect than Apple about clearing inventory ahead of revisions).

And do you mean the Aluminum Apple Watches? My first-day (non-Nike) Series 0 ("Space Gray Sport") looks pristine, though I suspect under a microscope you'd find some scratches in its Space Gray anodizing. And it's currently sporting a "Violet Dust" Nike band.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]