Apple Releases Fourth iOS 11 Public Beta
Apple today released the fourth public beta of iOS 11 to its public beta testing group, allowing non-developers to download and test the new operating system ahead of its fall launch. The fourth public beta of iOS 11 comes two weeks after Apple released the third public beta and it corresponds to the fifth developer beta that was released earlier this week.
Beta testers that have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the new iOS 11 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.
Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas. Step-by-step instructions for downloading installing the public beta can be found in our how to. Betas should only be installed on a secondary device because the software is not stable and includes many bugs that have yet to be resolved.
Today's update, if it matches up with the fifth developer beta, removes the iCloud Messages feature, introduces new icons for Camera and Settings, features a new Control Center Music widget that makes it easier to send music to AirPlay devices, speakers, and headphones, and more.
iOS 11 introduces some fairly significant changes to the operating system, including a new Lock screen experience and a customizable, redesigned Control Center. Siri is smarter, has a more natural voice, and can do more, Messages features person-to-person Apple Pay, Notes has searchable handwriting and document scanning, and Music lets you share playlists with your friends for the first time.
A new Files app introduces better file management on iOS devices, and on the iPad, there's a new Dock, an App Switcher, and support for Drag and Drop, all of which improves multitasking on the device. A revamped App Store is coming in iOS 11, photos and videos take up less space, iMessages can be stored in iCloud, and developers are getting new tools like ARKit for creating impressive new augmented reality apps and games.
For complete details on all of the features included in iOS 11, make sure to check out our iOS 11 roundup. Apple plans to release iOS 11 to the public in the fall following several more weeks of testing and refinement.
15 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Dev beta 5 is a mess. They shouldn't have released the public beta.You shouldn’t release this message - it’s total mess...
19 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Dev beta 5 is a mess. They shouldn't have released the public beta.So tired of people posting non-descriptive criticism, its not that hard to include the full story in a post
23 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Dev beta 5 is a mess. They shouldn't have released the public beta.
12 minutes ago at 10:17 am
329.9 mb 6plus
24 minutes ago at 10:05 am
So happy I'm cryingU will be once you start using it lol last beta is better
[doublepost=1502211978][/doublepost]Same build as dev beta 5?!? If so don’t get excited people
