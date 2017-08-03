New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Shares Another 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser Ahead of Next Week's Launch

Thursday August 3, 2017 1:26 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared yet another trailer for its upcoming original television show "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," This time featuring Will Smith and James Corden singing a variety of songs, including the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.


"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" is set to premiere next Tuesday, on August 8. Following the premiere, Apple plans to release new episodes of the show on a weekly basis. There are 16 half-hour episodes in total, all of which will be exclusive to Apple Music subscribers. Each episode features a different host and celebrity pairing.

Along with today's video, two other "Carpool Karaoke" videos have been released this week, highlighting the range of celebrities viewers can expect to see participate on the show.

Participants will include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and more.


When "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" debuts next Tuesday, it will be available to watch in more than 100 countries.

Tags: Apple Music, Carpool Karaoke
[ 15 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
DotCom2
28 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Lord help us...PLEASE?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
actinide
17 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Apple is well aware of who their user base is.
Nothing beats an evening watching celebs carpool karaoke.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Nunyabinez
24 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

A man didn't know Sansa and Arya were in this.


How can she be on this? "A girl says nothing. A girl keeps her lips closed, no one hears, and friends may talk in secret. Yes?"
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
35 minutes ago at 01:29 pm

People actually watch this?


It's better than Planet of the Apps.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AZREOSpecialist
36 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
People actually watch this?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
btrach144
30 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
All I have to say is, "Vomit."
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]