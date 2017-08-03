Apple Shares Another 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser Ahead of Next Week's Launch

Apple today shared yet another trailer for its upcoming original television show "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," This time featuring Will Smith and James Corden singing a variety of songs, including the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air."Carpool Karaoke: The Series" is set to premiere next Tuesday, on August 8. Following the premiere, Apple plans to release new episodes of the show on a weekly basis. There are 16 half-hour episodes in total, all of which will be exclusive to Apple Music subscribers. Each episode features a different host and celebrity pairing.Along with today's video, two other "Carpool Karaoke" videos have been released this week, highlighting the range of celebrities viewers can expect to see participate on the show.Participants will include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and more.When "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" debuts next Tuesday, it will be available to watch in more than 100 countries.