Lyft Matching 'Round Up and Donate' Program Donations Made With Apple Pay Throughout August

In May, Lyft launched a "Round Up and Donate" program where riders can opt in to have the app round up their fare to the nearest dollar, and automatically donate the difference to one of a few participating organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and the ACLU.
This week, Lyft announced that it's going to match donations made by riders when they pay for their trips using Apple Pay throughout the month of August. The Apple Pay news comes alongside the announcement of three new donation partners: Girls Who Code, Habitat for Humanity and the World Wildlife Fund (via TechCrunch).
On its website, Lyft has shared a few steps on how to join the donation program, as well as how to pick Apple Pay as the main payment option for the ride hailing app.
Thousands of passengers have opted in to our Round Up & Donate program, and this month, participants can double their impact when they use Apple Pay.Users can opt in to Round Up and Donate within the Settings of the Lyft app, and afterwards all of their trips will be automatically rounded up with the difference going to their charity of choice. Since the program launched in May, Lyft said that over 100,000 of its riders have joined in Round Up and Donate, totaling $315,000 donations raised for existing partners.
Every time you ride, we’ll round up your fare to the nearest dollar, and all month long your donation will be matched to the cause you choose.
