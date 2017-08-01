Apple Has Now Sold Over 1.2 Billion iPhones

During today's earnings call covering the third quarter of 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Apple has now sold 1.2 billion cumulative iPhones since the device was first introduced in 2007.
Apple sold its 1 billionth iPhone back in July of 2016, so in the last year, the company has sold another 200 million devices. According to Apple's earnings results, iPhone sales were at 41 million devices in the third quarter alone, bringing in more than $24.8 billion.
According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, sales of the current-generation iPhone 7 Plus have been impressive and are "up dramatically" compared to sales of the iPhone 6s Plus in 2016. Sales of both the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus are up "strong double digits" compared to the year-ago quarter.
Since the iPhone was introduced in 2007, Apple has introduced new features and improvements with each successive device. This year, we're expecting to see Apple unveil the iPhone 8, a radically redesigned device with an edge-to-edge OLED display, no Home button, and a new front-facing camera system that enables facial recognition technology.
