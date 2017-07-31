Apple Outlines Products Qualifying For State Sales Tax Holidays Later This Week

Six U.S. states, including Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Virginia, will offer sales tax holidays from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6, providing Apple customers with a brief opportunity to purchase a Mac, iPad, or select other products with no or reduced sales tax.
Apple's website outlines the terms and conditions for each state, including which products are eligible, spending limits, and other information. MacRumors has summarized the details for each state below:
Live in another state? Apple authorized reseller B&H Photo Video doesn't charge sales tax on Apple products purchased on its website in 48 states, with the lone exceptions being New Jersey and New York.
- Florida: Computers and related accessories with a sales price of $750 or less qualify, including all eligible Mac and iPad models, Apple TV, iPod touch, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Apple Pencil, AirPort base stations, cables, speakers, RAM upgrades, microphones, printers, docking stations, hard drives, flash drives, and headphones. Software priced up to $750 also qualifies.
- Louisiana: All products are eligible. The tax holiday reduces the 5 percent state sales tax to 3 percent. Local taxes will apply. All tangible items with a sales price of $2,500 or less qualify. Any amount above $2,500 is subject to the full tax rate.
- Missouri: Computers and related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less qualify, including all eligible Mac and iPad models, Apple TV, iPod touch, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Apple Pencil, AirPort base stations, displays, speakers, RAM upgrades, microphones, printers, hard drives, and flash drives. Software priced up to $350 also qualifies. Local taxes may apply.
- New Mexico: Computers with a sales price of $1,000 or less qualify, including all eligible Mac and iPad models, and the iPod touch. Related accessories with a sale price of $500 or less also qualify, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Apple Pencil, AirPort base stations, cables, speakers, microphones, RAM upgrades, hard drives, flash drives, and printer supplies.
- South Carolina: No spending limits. Computers qualify, including all eligible Mac and iPad models, and the iPod touch. Printers, printer supplies, software, and books also qualify. When purchased with a CPU, AppleCare, Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, Apple Pencil, and displays also qualify. Accessories not sold with a CPU will remain taxable during the holiday period.
- Virginia: The tax exemption applies to products with a sales price of $20 or less, and cell phone chargers and batteries with a sales price of $60 or less.
