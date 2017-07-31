New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Shares New 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer Ahead of August 8 Launch
Apple today uploaded a new trailer for its upcoming original television show "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." The new trailer, set to the song "On the Road Again," teases several of the celebrities who will appear on the show.
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series," which Apple purchased in mid-2016, is based on the popular Carpool Karaoke segment from "The Late Late Show with James Corden," with James Corden, Ben Winston, and Eric Kankowski producing.
Apple's new television show will feature 16 half-hour episodes featuring celebrity pairs riding in a car as they sing songs together. Each episode will feature a different host, with new content coming out on Thursdays.
Featured celebrities will include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and more.
Apple plans to debut "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" on Tuesday, August 8 in more than 100 countries. It will be limited to Apple Music subscribers.
Chester?
So the most crucial thing about this is and I really hope they make clear with warning messages is that they aren't usually driving the cars, they have filmed with their car on trailers, and other times when they have driven they are surrounded by police cars, filming crew, etc in a very controlled environment.
I'm slightly worried we're going to see lots of copy cats start to appear where people are genuinely being unsafe.
