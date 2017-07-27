You Can Now Order Ahead at Tim Hortons Using Your iPhone With Apple Pay

Canadian coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons today launched a revamped app that enables customers to order and pay ahead of time with Apple Pay. Customers can also add a credit card or TimCard manually and pay by scanning an in-app barcode.
The app enables customers to choose their preferred Tim Hortons location and pick-up method. Payment is completed within the app, so customers can grab their orders to go at the counter or drive-thru, or dine in at the restaurant.
The minimum reload amount in the Tim Hortons app is set at the default of $10, but can be set at increments of $10, $25, $50, or $100, in both Canadian or U.S. dollars. Tim Horton's app FAQ outlines more details.
Tim Hortons locations will have new "Mobile Pickup" signage displayed at counters to inform customers where to pick up their mobile orders, enabling them to skip the line, according to the blog iPhone in Canada.
The new Tim Hortons app replaces the company's old TimmyMe app with limited TimCard barcode functionality. Tim Hortons says customers can seamlessly transfer their TimmyMe funds for use in the new app.
Restaurants offering the ability to order and pay ahead on a smartphone is hardly a new concept, but it's nice to see Canada's largest quick service chain, with over 3,800 locations across the country, get on board.
The new Tim Hortons app is available now for free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone users in Canada and the United States.
The app enables customers to choose their preferred Tim Hortons location and pick-up method. Payment is completed within the app, so customers can grab their orders to go at the counter or drive-thru, or dine in at the restaurant.
The minimum reload amount in the Tim Hortons app is set at the default of $10, but can be set at increments of $10, $25, $50, or $100, in both Canadian or U.S. dollars. Tim Horton's app FAQ outlines more details.
Tim Hortons locations will have new "Mobile Pickup" signage displayed at counters to inform customers where to pick up their mobile orders, enabling them to skip the line, according to the blog iPhone in Canada.
The new Tim Hortons app replaces the company's old TimmyMe app with limited TimCard barcode functionality. Tim Hortons says customers can seamlessly transfer their TimmyMe funds for use in the new app.
Restaurants offering the ability to order and pay ahead on a smartphone is hardly a new concept, but it's nice to see Canada's largest quick service chain, with over 3,800 locations across the country, get on board.
The new Tim Hortons app is available now for free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone users in Canada and the United States.
Related Roundup: Apple Pay
Tags: Canada, Tim Hortons
Tags: Canada, Tim Hortons