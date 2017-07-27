Apple Store App Now Supports Touch ID For Authenticating Payments With Apple ID

Thursday July 27, 2017 11:55 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today updated its official Apple Store shopping app with the ability to use Touch ID to securely and conveniently pay for an order with a credit card tied to an Apple ID, as well as make changes to account settings.


The Apple Store app has long allowed shoppers to pay for purchases with the credit card associated with their Apple ID, but users needed to type their password for authentication. Now, users can simply use Touch ID.

To pay with a credit card associated with an Apple ID at checkout, tap on the white "buy with other payment options" button.

Apple said the new Apple Store app also makes its easier to see if an iPhone you want is available at an Apple Store near you.

The Apple Store app is free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

18 comments


b11051973
1 hour ago at 12:20 pm
Is this story correct? I'm almost positive I've used Apple Pay on the Apple Store app, or is this saying it isn't Apple Pay, but just to authenticate the use of the credit card tied to your Apple ID? I'm confused. :)
Rating: 2 Votes
wesk702
1 hour ago at 12:20 pm

Too convenient, I don't like to pay by pressing just one button or this with your fingerprint, I prefer a few steps actually since it makes it harder to make a purchase by "mistake', on the other hand, you have the right to cancel a sale legally within a certain time, the exact time is something like 7 days here I think.

Now with FaceID if you try to say payment was an accident, Apple will say "well, you looked at the screen, that confirms payment agreement"

Rating: 1 Votes
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 12:07 pm

Too convenient, I don't like to pay by pressing just one button or this with your fingerprint, I prefer a few steps actually since it makes it harder to make a purchase by "mistake', on the other hand, you have the right to cancel a sale legally within a certain time, the exact time is something like 7 days here I think.


I think this is a fair argument. I always appreciate the extra steps for security, but I also like the convenience of Apple Pay. Extra measures seems inconvenient for some, but I like knowing it makes more of a challenge for someone trying to fraudulently authenticate my information.
Rating: 1 Votes
Relentless Power
1 hour ago at 12:00 pm

Yet the rumours are that Touch ID is on the way out...


And those rumors are likely inaccurate.
Rating: 1 Votes
misterpip
1 hour ago at 12:00 pm
That headline made my head hurt
Rating: 1 Votes
