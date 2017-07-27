Apple Store App Now Supports Touch ID For Authenticating Payments With Apple ID

Apple today updated its official Apple Store shopping app with the ability to use Touch ID to securely and conveniently pay for an order with a credit card tied to an Apple ID, as well as make changes to account settings.
The Apple Store app has long allowed shoppers to pay for purchases with the credit card associated with their Apple ID, but users needed to type their password for authentication. Now, users can simply use Touch ID.
To pay with a credit card associated with an Apple ID at checkout, tap on the white "buy with other payment options" button.
Apple said the new Apple Store app also makes its easier to see if an iPhone you want is available at an Apple Store near you.
The Apple Store app is free on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.
