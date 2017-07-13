Platform Game 'illi' Available for Free as Apple's App of the Week

Platform game illi has been named Apple's App of the Week, and as a result, it is available as a free download for the next seven days. illi, which has four stars in the App Store, has only been free once before since it was released in April of 2016.
The game is described as a "one button platform puzzler" that asks players to take control of illi, a fuzzy white horned creature, to travel through a strange world. Illi is able to bend the fabric of the world and defy gravity while traveling through portals to gather up light crystals.
There are more than 60 levels available in illi, and each new world features unique mechanics, traps, and obstacles that players need to overcome. There are also 170 quests to complete, and no in-app purchases.
illi will be available for free from the App Store for the next seven days, at which point a new app will be chosen as App of the Week. [Direct Link]
