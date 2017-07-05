New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple News May Expand Ways Publishers Can Sell Ads, Enable Micropayments
Apple News attracts millions of monthly readers on iPhone and iPad, but some publishers have been reluctant to adopt the platform due to limited revenue and hassles placing ads alongside content. Fortunately for publishers, that could soon change.
Ad Age reports that Apple eventually plans to allow publishers to use the ad tech they already employ on their sites, such as Google's DoubleClick for Publishers, to deliver third-party ads in the Apple News app.
The report, citing multiple unnamed publishers, claims Apple also plans to enable micropayment options so people can access articles "for cents at a time," but no specific details were provided.
The changes, which reportedly remain at least a few months away from being implemented, could lead to increased revenue for publishers, who in turn may find participating in Apple News to be more worthwhile.
Apple News, which aggregates stories from multiple publishers, is currently available in the United States, Australia, and United Kingdom.
"The bigger thing is they've now seen the light," said the top publishing exec, who was familiar with the plans but spoke on condition of anonymity. "Apple is acknowledging it can't force its ad technology into the marketplace and it makes more sense to allow standard ad serving."Apple recently updated its Advertising Guide for Apple News to indicate that third-party ad tags can be used to serve third-party Standard, Double, Large, MREC, Interstitial, IAB 300x250, and IAB 728x90 ads on iOS 10.3 and above.
Apple News, which aggregates stories from multiple publishers, is currently available in the United States, Australia, and United Kingdom.
