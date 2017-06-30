Apple TV Search Now Supports Kids App Hopster in United States

Apple has added Hopster, an app with TV shows, nursery rhymes, and games for kids, to the universal search function on the fourth-generation Apple TV.
For those unfamiliar with universal search, it allows users to use Siri or input text-based searches to find TV and movie content across a wide range of channels. At launch, universal search only supported a few channels, but Apple has been rapidly expanding the feature to encompass additional channels.
Apple TV universal search is available for a wide number of apps in the United States, but the feature is limited to iTunes, Netflix, and select other services in Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. In some regions, only movies in iTunes are supported.
