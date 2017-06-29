Twitch iOS App Gains Live Streaming Feature, Dark Mode, and More

Game-streaming platform Twitch is set to bring a host of new features to its mobile app in an update currently rolling out across the globe.
The new version of the app for iOS brings a number of long-requested functionality tweaks, like the ability to stream directly from the mobile app, along with several visual changes, such as the introduction of a dark mode.
The update also brings Twitch Pulse, a social network feed that keeps users in the loop on breaking developments in the Twitch sphere via text and multimedia content, as well as providing links to other services like Imgur and Vimeo.
Other interface changes include new navigation bars for the Live, Pulse, and Browse sections of the app, and "swipe surfing" gestures for selecting videos and playlists, as well as returning to previously viewed streams. In addition, a new section called Instant Playlists offers a collection of videos that can be accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen.
Elsewhere, there's now language ranking in featured streams, so videos are organized based on languages and regions, and a more seamless way of viewing notifications.
Twitch says the new version of the app, which is a free download on the App Store, should be available to everyone by early July. [Direct Link]
