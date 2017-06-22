Apple Pay Coming to Quiznos, Smashburger, and Other Restaurants With Integrated Loyalty Program

Punchh today announced that Quiznos, Smashburger, MOD Pizza, and select other restaurant brands in the United States will soon accept Apple Pay integrated with its cloud-based loyalty program for customers.
At participating restaurants, Apple Pay users will supposedly receive a push notification at checkout prompting them to add the restaurant's loyalty program to Apple's Wallet app. Once added, customers will automatically begin earning points and receiving specialized offers, which can be redeemed during future visits.
A spokesperson for Punchh said existing members of a restaurant's loyalty program can add it to their Apple Wallet as an NFC pass.
When a customer taps on the push notification, she will be presented with a form with pre-populated enrollment data, and can immediately enroll, according to Punchh. The customer can also opt-in to automatically select the "card" next time, and receive the pass in the Wallet app on iPhone.
Punchh's clients include more than 85 restaurant chains, such as Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, El Pollo Loco, Moe's Southwest Grill, Pieology, Quiznos, and Smashburger, but it doesn't appear that Apple Pay support will be rolling out to every chain.
Punchh said Apple Pay eliminates the need to download a participating restaurant's loyalty app to start earning rewards or points. Restaurants will supposedly still be able to track items that customers purchase, however, including how much they paid, but no payment or personal information will be collected.
