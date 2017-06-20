40% Discount on Audeze SINE Headphones With DAC Lightning Cable Ends June 21

High-end audio maker Audeze is currently offering 40 percent off the suggested retail price of its SINE closed-back on-ear headphones, including the company's own all-digital CIPHER Lightning cable.
The award-winning Audeze SINE cans feature proprietary planar magnetic drivers for improved dynamics and frequency response, are lightweight (300 grams), and fold flat for travel use.
The premium leather headphones also carry Apple's Made for iPhone specification, which means users can plug them in with a Lightning connector for higher quality audio than offered by a 3.5mm jack or a Bluetooth connection.
With that in mind, Audeze's discount on its SINE headphones includes the optional CIPHER Lightning cable, which houses a digital signal processor, digital-to-analog converter (DAC), microphone, and headphone amplifier.
Using the promo code SUMMER17 during checkout, customers can pick up a pair of SINE headphones with CIPHER Lightning cable for $299 (usually $499), or SINE with standard cable for $249 (usually $449).
The offer ends June 21 and the promo code only works on the Audeze website. Free standard shipping is included on all orders for customers in the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska.
The award-winning Audeze SINE cans feature proprietary planar magnetic drivers for improved dynamics and frequency response, are lightweight (300 grams), and fold flat for travel use.
The premium leather headphones also carry Apple's Made for iPhone specification, which means users can plug them in with a Lightning connector for higher quality audio than offered by a 3.5mm jack or a Bluetooth connection.
With that in mind, Audeze's discount on its SINE headphones includes the optional CIPHER Lightning cable, which houses a digital signal processor, digital-to-analog converter (DAC), microphone, and headphone amplifier.
Using the promo code SUMMER17 during checkout, customers can pick up a pair of SINE headphones with CIPHER Lightning cable for $299 (usually $499), or SINE with standard cable for $249 (usually $449).
The offer ends June 21 and the promo code only works on the Audeze website. Free standard shipping is included on all orders for customers in the U.S., including Hawaii and Alaska.