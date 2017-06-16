Microsoft Reveals Wireless 'Modern Keyboard' With Hidden Fingerprint ID Sensor

Friday June 16, 2017 7:25 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Microsoft has quietly posted two new accessories onto its online storefront, called the "Modern Keyboard" and "Modern Mouse" (via Engadget). Both devices are built to visually match the company's line of Surface products and connect to Windows PCs, but the Modern Keyboard will also connect to any macOS and iOS device that supports Bluetooth 4.0.


The Modern Keyboard has a low profile with an aluminum frame that Microsoft says is "virtually indestructible," while still remaining sleek. It can also be used wirelessly through Bluetooth 4.0 or with a wired connection, includes a rechargeable battery that can last up to two months on one charge, and weighs about 14.79 ounces.

Notably, the Modern Keyboard includes a hidden fingerprint sensor located between the Alt and Ctrl keys that lets users unlock their Windows 10 devices with a simple finger press using Windows Hello. Although the keyboard can be used on a Mac, iPhone, and iPad to type, the fingerprint unlocking feature is not compatible with Apple devices.


Microsoft said that its goal was to seamlessly blend the fingerprint sensor into a key on the keyboard, "so it would appear to be any other key."
Our vision was to blend the Fingerprint reader into a keyboard, so it would appear to be any other key.

We iterated relentlessly to improve each layer, making sure they came together to create a flawless typing experience that felt like any other key.
Microsoft's new keyboard falls in line with a similar product requested by Mac fans since the debut of Touch ID within the MacBook Pro's keyboard last year, which would be a Magic Keyboard for Mac with Touch ID included somewhere on the device. Last week, Apple launched a new Magic Keyboard with a number pad, but it lacks a Touch Bar and Touch ID.


The Modern Mouse is made out of similar metal material as the keyboard and includes "premium precision pointing and clicking," according to Microsoft, but it lacks compatibility with macOS. It also uses AAA batteries with a battery life of around 12 months.

Both devices have a "coming soon" banner on their pages, so it's unclear when exactly the accessories will launch. When they do, users will be able to buy the Modern Keyboard for $129.99 and Modern Mouse for $49.99.

earthTOmitchel
35 minutes ago at 07:34 am

I like that the article totes that it is a "hidden" fingerprint sensor. As if the large key with a fingerprint on it was keeping the secret hidden.

****ing clickbate

It's Microsoft's direct wording.
Rating: 9 Votes
fcs132
27 minutes ago at 07:42 am

How about the fact that MS makes an extended wireless keyboard and Apple doesn't?


You’re living in the past mate.

https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MQ052LL/A/magic-keyboard-with-numeric-keypad-us-english?fnode=9d
Rating: 6 Votes
Munky
43 minutes ago at 07:26 am
I like that the article totes that it is a "hidden" fingerprint sensor. As if the large key with a fingerprint on it was keeping the secret hidden.

****ing clickbate
Rating: 6 Votes
jgdeschamps
25 minutes ago at 07:44 am

How about the fact that MS makes an extended wireless keyboard and Apple doesn't?


https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MQ052LL/A/magic-keyboard-with-numeric-keypad-us-english?fnode=4c

I love it when trolls don't get their facts straight.

EDIT: fcs132 beat me to it! And that MS keyboard seems familiar for some reason...
Rating: 4 Votes
WinstonRumfoord
39 minutes ago at 07:29 am
The mouse looks like an ergonomic dream compared to Apple's.
Rating: 2 Votes
GaryMumford
35 minutes ago at 07:34 am
The Mouse still has a scroll wheel... Is it supposed to be Retro?
Rating: 2 Votes
4jasontv
5 minutes ago at 08:04 am

This is something I don't get...

Why the recently released Apple wireless keyboard doesn't include Touch ID and visual touchbar.

It sure would have reduced autonomy a lot but all the sudden new desktop users could have accessed those features (iMac, macMini, macPro old and new the logic being in the keyboard directly).


This is a very valid question. I would only be guessing, but Touch ID might have a security issue when sending the signal via BT or else it would require a dedicated chip that would increase the keyboard cost. The visual touchbar on the other hand is a key observation. To me the touchbar is a gimmick until every mac has it. Why design a program that uses the touchbar if only a fraction of your customers can access the feature? I imagine that Apple wants to use the touchbar to differentiate the pro line, but I feel like it fractures their ecosystem. I would like to see them add the ability to get the touchbar in all their devices to encourage software development. Since it's a Mac exclusive feature getting people dependent upon it would likely reduce churn.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]