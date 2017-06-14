AirPods In Stock Today at Best Buy With Free 2-Day Shipping

Apple's AirPods are in stock today on Best Buy's website, with a free 2-day shipping option placing the wireless headphones to arrive later this week for customers in the United States. Faster one-day alternatives are available for around $20.
Users who purchase on Best Buy's website will also get free in-store setup and advice from Geek Squad.
AirPods have had a six-week shipping estimate on Apple.com since the launch last December, and Apple has yet to give any indication when the headphones might be available sooner for customers.
Disclaimer: MacRumors.com is an affiliate partner with Best Buy and may get paid if you click one of the above links and make a purchase.
