AirPods In Stock Today at Best Buy With Free 2-Day Shipping

Wednesday June 14, 2017 8:37 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple's AirPods are in stock today on Best Buy's website, with a free 2-day shipping option placing the wireless headphones to arrive later this week for customers in the United States. Faster one-day alternatives are available for around $20.


Users who purchase on Best Buy's website will also get free in-store setup and advice from Geek Squad.

AirPods have had a six-week shipping estimate on Apple.com since the launch last December, and Apple has yet to give any indication when the headphones might be available sooner for customers.

Relentless Power
23 minutes ago at 08:45 am

I don't get it. Great tech. Poor aesthetics and lack of color options make this a no go.

I know everyone loves them and their pairing and tech are 2nd to none, but they do not look good.

I'll keep my Dash by Bragi for now.


You're right, you don't get it. I'm not concerned with aesthetics or color, All I could ask for is functionality and these deliver. They look exactly the same as the EarPods, except with the wire cut off.

I'm not concerned with what others think when I wear these. I actually forget I even wear these, that's how comfortable they are for me. Apple will eventually expand on the colors. But I understand they are not for everyone.
omihek
25 minutes ago at 08:43 am

I don't get it. Great tech. Poor aesthetics and lack of color options make this a no go.

I know everyone loves them and their pairing and tech are 2nd to none, but they do not look good.

I'll keep my Dash by Bragi for now.

I don't care how they look. I can't see them when they're in my ears. I can only hear them, and they sound good. Add that to the convenience of no cords and it's the best headphone purchase I've ever made.
BulkSlash
27 minutes ago at 08:40 am
In-store setup for AirPods has be the easiest job ever for the Geek Squad. Just open the AirPod case up and hand it back to the customer.
ZebraDude
17 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Thank you for this story! I just ordered a pair for my sister. My sister has issues with consumer technology and I am hoping that the simplicity of using these will do the trick!

Ps. I have them as well and they are amazing! Truly a top Apple device for 2016/2017!
AngerDanger
8 minutes ago at 08:59 am

I don't get it. Great tech. Poor aesthetics and lack of color options make this a no go.

I know everyone loves them and their pairing and tech are 2nd to none, but they do not look good.

I'll keep my Dash by Bragi for now.

Aesthetics are entirely subjective; I actually prefer the AirPods to the Dash, and not in a lesser-of-two-evils way. The Dash sicks out away from user's head and looks big, while the AirPods have a short stalk that runs parallel to the side of the user's head. IMO, the latter is more understated.
Amazing Iceman
18 minutes ago at 08:50 am

You're right, you don't get it. I'm not concerned with aesthetics or color, All I could ask for is functionality and these deliver. They look exactly the same as the EarPods, except with the wire cut off.

I'm not concerned with what others think when I wear these. I actually forget I even wear these, that's how comfortable they are for me. Apple will eventually expand on the colors. But I understand they are not for everyone.

I don't get what people are looking for regarding AirPod aesthetics:
Shape: Same as many earplugs, but with no wires.
Color: Well... I would have prefer black or Dark Blue.

Everything else it's a lot better than what I expected. Got mines last week from AT&T, using with iPhone SE, iMac, AppleTV and several iPads.
