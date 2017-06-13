Google Hires Veteran Chip Designer Away From Apple to Build Custom Chips For Pixel Smartphones

Tuesday June 13, 2017
Google has hired veteran chip architect Manu Gulati, who worked at Apple for the past eight years, according to Variety.

Gulati is now a Lead SOC Architect at Google, where he began in May, according to his recently updated LinkedIn profile.

Gulati was "instrumental" to the company's efforts to build custom chips for the iPad, iPhone, and Apple TV, according to the report.

Apple's custom silicon ranges from the single-core A4 chip in the original iPad and iPhone 4 to the six-core A10X Fusion chip in the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

At Google, his expertise is expected to help the Mountain View company design custom chips for its own Pixel smartphones.

Pixel smartphones are currently powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 processor, which is the same chip used in several other flagship Android smartphones. But reports claim Google plans to build its own chips, as it takes on the iPhone more directly in the premium smartphone category.

Gulati is listed as an inventor on over a dozen Apple patents related to mobile processors and integrated circuity. He has over 20 years of industry experience, including lengthy stints at AMD and Broadcom.

cmaier
1 hour ago at 08:00 am
I know Manu. Used to work with him at AMD. He's fine, but Apple will be fine.
I'm sure Apple has a substantial chip design team, but this still sucks for them. Their chip team is one of the best in the world and no other mobile devices can come close to their performance. They're even starting to catch up and in some ways pass Intel's 13" MBP chips with the iPad Pro. It's astounding how far they've come in such a short time. This is a huge hire for Google. I wonder how much money they had to pony up to get this guy as it gives them a big competitive advantage going forward.

Wouldn't call it a huge hire.


Wouldn't call it a huge hire.
Quu
58 minutes ago at 08:02 am
My prediction: They come out with a chip in 3 years it underperforms compared to the competition, Google axes it and we never hear of this guy ever again.
sully54
53 minutes ago at 08:07 am
This is one guy. Apple will be fine.
jarred125
49 minutes ago at 08:11 am

My prediction: They come out with a chip in 3 years it underperforms compared to the competition, Google axes it and we never hear of this guy ever again.


I am honestly surprised Google has kept up with its chip division this long. I see the same outcome as you simply from their previous ventures.
macduke
1 hour ago at 08:00 am
I'm sure Apple has a substantial chip design team, but this still sucks for them. Their chip team is one of the best in the world and no other mobile devices can come close to their performance. They're even starting to catch up and in some ways pass Intel's 13" MBP chips with the iPad Pro. It's astounding how far they've come in such a short time. This is a huge hire for Google. I wonder how much money they had to pony up to get this guy as it gives them a big competitive advantage going forward.
