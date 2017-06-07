New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Hands-On With iOS 11: New Control Center, Redesigned App Store, Files App and More
iOS 11 won't be available for public beta testers until June and the general public will need to wait until the fall, but if you want to get a quick taste of what's coming in the update, check out our hands-on video below.
There are subtle design changes throughout iOS 11, with a focus on bolder fonts and borderless buttons. One of the most significant design changes can be seen in the Control Center, which has been entirely overhauled with a new look, deeper functionality, and better customization.
An entirely new App Store has been developed for iOS 11, and for the first time, apps and games are split out into their own sections. There's a "Today" view that's updated on a daily basis with recommendations, developer stories, and more.
Files, a new app, mimics the Finder in macOS and makes it easier to manage files on iOS devices, and Siri has a new, more natural voice. Messages has a new app drawer to make it easier to use stickers and apps, and there's a new built-in person-to-person Apple Pay feature for sending money to friends.
Maps includes indoor maps for malls and airports in select cities, and a Do Not Disturb While Driving feature is designed to keep users safe in the car. Apple Music features friend sharing, Photos includes new Live Photo editing options, and Notes supports handwriting recognition.
Along with these new features, there are several changes that are specific to the iPad. A new bottom Dock has been added, for example, and that dock is accessible from anywhere with a simple swipe up from the bottom of the display. A new App Switcher on the iPad (accessed with a double swipe) shows a tiled view of all the open apps to make switching faster and more Mac-like.
We'll have more videos covering iOS 11 features over the course of the week, so make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors.com.
I mean... how often would someone REALLY be doing that... Seems like a rather silly "feature" to waste resource on.
Umm a lot of people... being able to 3D Touch deeper into Wifi and Bluetooth and actually pick which one you want/need at the moment seems like a huge oversight.
Anyone that wants to monitor more than one external camera, such a GoPro. This would be a game changer, honestly.
Anyone testing various networks, or in an area with several they need to use alternately, such as for work purposes.
Anyone caught between 2 networks, where the iphone refuses to jump to the stronger signal.
Now that they've added depth touch, putting that functionality under the wifi icon seems fairly trivial, from a resources-and-interface perspective. Nothing new needs to happen, the access to the menu just needs another display. Not exactly cutting edge. I'd use this pretty often, myself.
Let's also get Low-Power Mode in there somewhere easier to access. I toggle that one on and off all the time.
Still missing a fundamental feature here: be able to quickly swap from one WiFi network to another right out of the Control Center. Anyone else in the need of this?
Eh. I think a lot of people is being pretty generous. I own a lot of tech in my house and I don't find myself switching networks and bluetooth devices. Do you really struggle with that?
Just because you don't use it doesn't mean a lot of other people don't either. I don't use a size 10 shoe. That doesn't mean it's useless to make them.
Files App??? Steve Jobs has got to be rolling over in his grave.Yes god forbid Apple make their products more useful for people. Btw, no one is required to use the files app.
