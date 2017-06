iPhone Can Scan QR Codes Directly in Camera App on iOS 11

A few examples of iOS 11 QR code scanning via @daytonlowell and @theronster

The iOS Camera app will finally be able to recognize QR codes within iOS 11, as was discovered yesterday during the developer-focused beta launch of Apple's new mobile operating system. On current iterations of iOS, users have to find and download a third-party QR code scanning application if they wish to use their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to scan a code.When iOS 11 launches in the fall, the Camera app will natively provide a QR scanning function to all users. Some beta users have taken to Twitter to share a glimpse of the feature in action, and it appears expectedly straightforward: open the Camera app, point the iOS device at a QR code, and tap on the drop-down notification to act upon it.Some examples that have been shared include joining a Wi-Fi network adding someone to your contacts , and -- presumably -- any other scanning opportunities currently offered by QR code technology. The feature is turned on by default, but can be toggled on/off within the Camera section of the Settings app.Check out the MacRumors iOS 11 tidbits post for more information about what can be found in the newest version of iOS.