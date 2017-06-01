New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

First WWDC 2017 Decorations Start Going Up at McEnery Convention Center

Thursday June 1, 2017 12:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover
With just four days to go until the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple has started decorating the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, where the event will be held.

Based on images shared on Twitter, the Convention Center is being decorated with banners, flags, and other artwork. The design Apple is using matches up with the design that was seen on the original announcements, featuring a top-down view of people in colorful outfits.


An entire side of the Convention Center has been covered in the design, as has the VTA station in front of the building. The artwork was created by Los Angeles artist Geoff McFettridge


This year's event in San Jose is the first Worldwide Developers Conference that's been held outside of the Moscone Center in San Francisco in many years. Apple expects to host about 5,000 developers, with hundreds of Apple engineers available to answer questions and host app development sessions.


The Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off on June 5 at 10:00 a.m. with a keynote event where Apple is expected to debut iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and several hardware products, including new Mac notebooks, new iPads, and perhaps the much-rumored Siri speaker.

For the June 5 keynote, MacRumors will provide a live blog both here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, along with detailed coverage of everything Apple announces during the week.

Avatar
lulla01
1 hour ago at 12:16 pm
Prepare for yet another disappointing WWDC.

I remember the good ol, "one more thing" days where there was actually awesome releases not just incremental improvements (new color smart covers, that cost double with no premium leather available, is an example)

Maybe I need to lower my expectations.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
macduke
1 hour ago at 12:06 pm
I can't wait! My quick list of wants:

* Advancements for iPad Pro operating system
* Massive improvements for Siri, including more data sources and contextual queries
* New iPad Pro and Siri Speaker hardware
* Dark mode
* Customizable control center
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
37 minutes ago at 12:51 pm

Prepare for yet another disappointing WWDC.

I remember the good ol, "one more thing" days where there was actually awesome releases not just incremental improvements (new color smart covers, that cost double with no premium leather available, is an example)

Maybe I need to lower my expectations.


Or maybe try to have a positive outlook on it. The developer conference is primarily about the developers. It's not necessarily about new product releases, as it is much about the developers and the demos of watchOS/macOS iOS. I find it more interesting to see what new versions of OS have over hardware at times.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
imran5720
1 hour ago at 12:07 pm
Did anyone find any hidden meaning in decorations yet?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
CmdrLaForge
53 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
Exited as every year. Expect to be disappointed as every year.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JPack
58 minutes ago at 12:30 pm


I want to know what the guy in the light orange is holding. It looks like a book, but why a book? Doesn't look like a notebook because there's no darker keyboard. Wouldn't it be cool to be a folded tablet?


Designed by Apple in California ('https://www.apple.com/designed-by-apple/')

https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MLXF2LL/A/designed-by-apple-in-california-102-x-128-inches

Has it really come to the point where people think it's weird to be holding a book while walking?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jared Strike
1 hour ago at 12:14 pm

Lol, why do you say that?

Probably because the artwork is a birds eye view of people using their devices?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
lostngone
50 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
No where as nice as that huge Apple logo that they put up on Moscone Center West.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
McFreggle
1 hour ago at 12:27 pm
Already 13 comments and still no Tim Cook "It's happening" GIF???

Come on! :mad:
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
54 minutes ago at 12:34 pm

Probably because the artwork is a birds eye view of people using their devices?


this and sarcasm
Rating: 1 Votes

