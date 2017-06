First WWDC 2017 Decorations Start Going Up at McEnery Convention Center

With just four days to go until the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference , Apple has started decorating the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, where the event will be held.Based on images shared on Twitter , the Convention Center is being decorated with banners, flags, and other artwork. The design Apple is using matches up with the design that was seen on the original announcements, featuring a top-down view of people in colorful outfits.An entire side of the Convention Center has been covered in the design, as has the VTA station in front of the building. The artwork was created by Los Angeles artist Geoff McFettridgeThis year's event in San Jose is the first Worldwide Developers Conference that's been held outside of the Moscone Center in San Francisco in many years. Apple expects to host about 5,000 developers, with hundreds of Apple engineers available to answer questions and host app development sessions.The Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off on June 5 at 10:00 a.m. with a keynote event where Apple is expected to debut iOS 11 macOS 10.13 , watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and several hardware products, including new Mac notebooks, new iPad s, and perhaps the much-rumored Siri speaker.For the June 5 keynote, MacRumors will provide a live blog both here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account , along with detailed coverage of everything Apple announces during the week.