First WWDC 2017 Decorations Start Going Up at McEnery Convention Center
Based on images shared on Twitter, the Convention Center is being decorated with banners, flags, and other artwork. The design Apple is using matches up with the design that was seen on the original announcements, featuring a top-down view of people in colorful outfits.
An entire side of the Convention Center has been covered in the design, as has the VTA station in front of the building. The artwork was created by Los Angeles artist Geoff McFettridge
This year's event in San Jose is the first Worldwide Developers Conference that's been held outside of the Moscone Center in San Francisco in many years. Apple expects to host about 5,000 developers, with hundreds of Apple engineers available to answer questions and host app development sessions.
The Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off on June 5 at 10:00 a.m. with a keynote event where Apple is expected to debut iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and several hardware products, including new Mac notebooks, new iPads, and perhaps the much-rumored Siri speaker.
For the June 5 keynote, MacRumors will provide a live blog both here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, along with detailed coverage of everything Apple announces during the week.
I remember the good ol, "one more thing" days where there was actually awesome releases not just incremental improvements (new color smart covers, that cost double with no premium leather available, is an example)
Maybe I need to lower my expectations.
* Advancements for iPad Pro operating system
* Massive improvements for Siri, including more data sources and contextual queries
* New iPad Pro and Siri Speaker hardware
* Dark mode
* Customizable control center
Prepare for yet another disappointing WWDC.
Or maybe try to have a positive outlook on it. The developer conference is primarily about the developers. It's not necessarily about new product releases, as it is much about the developers and the demos of watchOS/macOS iOS. I find it more interesting to see what new versions of OS have over hardware at times.
I want to know what the guy in the light orange is holding. It looks like a book, but why a book? Doesn't look like a notebook because there's no darker keyboard. Wouldn't it be cool to be a folded tablet?
Designed by Apple in California ('https://www.apple.com/designed-by-apple/')
https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MLXF2LL/A/designed-by-apple-in-california-102-x-128-inches
Has it really come to the point where people think it's weird to be holding a book while walking?
Lol, why do you say that?Probably because the artwork is a birds eye view of people using their devices?
Come on! :mad:
Probably because the artwork is a birds eye view of people using their devices?
this and sarcasm
