Garmin Announces 'VIRB 360' Camera With iPhone-Compatible Mobile Editing and AR/VR Support

Garmin today announced a new 360-degree camera called the "VIRB 360," which is compatible with a connected iOS app that allows users to edit, stabilize, share, live stream, and add data overlays to videos. The $799.99 compact camera itself captures video up to 5.7K at 30fps, and has a quad microphone set up so audio is captured from every direction as users record content.
The VIRB 360 is waterproof up to around 30 feet, and works with Garmin's mounts as well as other standard camera mounts and attachments, and the company said it can shoot more than one hour on a single charge. The device's screen was specifically designed to be read in the sun, so users can easily find the camera's battery level, storage, mode, and connectivity indicators anywhere outdoors.
The device ensures that videos won't be shaky as well, thanks to 4K spherical stabilization that automatically smooths out quick movements and vibrations so users don't have to worry about keeping the VIRB 360 steady when recording. The in-camera stitching feature -- which automatically combines video captured by the device's dual lenses -- captures video in a resolution of up to 4K/30fps.
Users will be able to control the camera through voice commands that tell the device when to start or stop recording, switch capture modes, or even remember a specific moment in a video so it can be easily discovered later. The VIRB 360's voice control system is awakened by the statement, "OK Garmin."
The VIRB Mobile app [Direct Link], as well as the desktop-based VIRB Edit software, lets users edit, stabilize, share, and add data overlays into videos. Once an iOS or Android device is connected, it can be used as a remote control for the camera with live 360 degree video feeds appearing on the smartphone, or users can even instantly view the content live in VR with compatible headsets. Live streaming to YouTube and Facebook is available only on iOS devices.
Garmin hasn't announced a specific launch date yet, but the company confirmed that the VIRB 360 camera will debut sometime in June, costing $799.99. More information about the camera can be discovered on Garmin's website here.
“The VIRB 360 lets you relive personal experiences and share them with your friends – from a different point of view, every single time,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “VIRB 360 owners will no longer need to worry about trying to capture the perfect angle or setting up the perfect shot. The camera’s easy-to-use feature set will make even the most inexperienced users look like experts.”In addition to videos, the camera can take auto-stitched, 360-degree, 15 megapixel spherical photos with modes including single capture, burst shot, and time lapse. All of the content that the VIRB 360 creates is compatible with most virtual reality headsets, so users can relive their own footage in VR. There's also an augmented reality feature that includes various data overlays -- barometer, elevation, GPS, etc. -- placed on top of a video.
