Apple Music's Three-Month Trial is No Longer Free in Australia, Spain, and Switzerland

Since launching in June 2015, Apple Music has offered a free three-month trial in the United States and over 100 other countries around the world. In some countries, such as Ireland and the Netherlands, the free trial is for one month.According to Apple's website, however, the trial now costs 99 cents in Australia 0,99 € in Spain , and Fr. 0.99 in Switzerland . Based on our spot check, the trial remains free in all other countries where Apple Music is available.The reason why Apple has started charging a nominal fee for the trial in Australia, Spain, and Switzerland is unclear. The trial was still free in those countries as of May 14, according to archived versions of Apple's website.Apple Music rival Spotify's three-month trial also costs 99 cents in Australia, 0,99 € in Spain, and Fr. 0.99 in Switzerland.(Thanks, Alex!)