Apple Music's Three-Month Trial is No Longer Free in Australia, Spain, and Switzerland

Sunday May 21, 2017 7:29 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Since launching in June 2015, Apple Music has offered a free three-month trial in the United States and over 100 other countries around the world. In some countries, such as Ireland and the Netherlands, the free trial is for one month.


According to Apple's website, however, the trial now costs 99 cents in Australia, 0,99 € in Spain, and Fr. 0.99 in Switzerland. Based on our spot check, the trial remains free in all other countries where Apple Music is available.

The reason why Apple has started charging a nominal fee for the trial in Australia, Spain, and Switzerland is unclear. The trial was still free in those countries as of May 14, according to archived versions of Apple's website.

Apple Music rival Spotify's three-month trial also costs 99 cents in Australia, 0,99 € in Spain, and Fr. 0.99 in Switzerland.

(Thanks, Alex!)

Tags: Australia, Spain, Apple Music, Switzerland
33 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
alex-dlc
1 hour ago at 07:34 am
Wow. So now we even have to pay for trials. Ridiculous.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
cardfan
1 hour ago at 07:40 am

Apple's reason better be something technical in nature or due to the local law in those countries, rather than literal penny pinching.


Better be? Or else right? lol
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
MH01
33 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Nice work Tim. Every penny counts ;)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
cristianvaldez
33 minutes ago at 08:13 am

Cause Tim is greedy, that's why.

You didn't read the whole article right? Because it says that Spotify also charges that. It has to be some local law..
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
macfacts
56 minutes ago at 07:50 am

... The reason why Apple has started charging a nominal fee for the trial in Australia, Spain, and Switzerland is unclear...


Cause Tim is greedy, that's why.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
SteveJobs2.0
1 hour ago at 07:37 am
Apple's reason better be something technical in nature or due to the local law in those countries, rather than literal penny pinching.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JungeQuex
1 hour ago at 07:33 am
It's over, Apple is finished.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Paul Dawkins
50 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Bastards ...
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cristianvaldez
26 minutes ago at 08:20 am

Kettle pot :) it states the reason is unclear. No law is forcing apple to charge for a Trial! Feel free to prove this if you have proof

Feel free to prove why Spotify also charges .99 in those countries ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
furi0usbee
18 minutes ago at 08:27 am

[doublepost=1495380592][/doublepost]
Rating: 1 Votes

