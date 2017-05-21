Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Apple Music's Three-Month Trial is No Longer Free in Australia, Spain, and Switzerland
According to Apple's website, however, the trial now costs 99 cents in Australia, 0,99 € in Spain, and Fr. 0.99 in Switzerland. Based on our spot check, the trial remains free in all other countries where Apple Music is available.
The reason why Apple has started charging a nominal fee for the trial in Australia, Spain, and Switzerland is unclear. The trial was still free in those countries as of May 14, according to archived versions of Apple's website.
Apple Music rival Spotify's three-month trial also costs 99 cents in Australia, 0,99 € in Spain, and Fr. 0.99 in Switzerland.
Apple's reason better be something technical in nature or due to the local law in those countries, rather than literal penny pinching.
Better be? Or else right? lol
Cause Tim is greedy, that's why.You didn't read the whole article right? Because it says that Spotify also charges that. It has to be some local law..
... The reason why Apple has started charging a nominal fee for the trial in Australia, Spain, and Switzerland is unclear...
Cause Tim is greedy, that's why.
Kettle pot :) it states the reason is unclear. No law is forcing apple to charge for a Trial! Feel free to prove this if you have proofFeel free to prove why Spotify also charges .99 in those countries ;)
