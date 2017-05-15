Apple Releases iTunes 12.6.1 With Minor App and Performance Improvements

Monday May 15, 2017 10:36 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Alongside the release of a new macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update that brings some minor bug fixes and performance improvements, Apple has launched a new version of iTunes, iTunes 12.6.1.

According to Apple's release notes, iTunes 12.6.1 includes "minor app and performance improvements." More specific details on those improvements are not available.

iTunes 12.6.1 can be downloaded for free using the Software Update function in the Mac App Store.

iTunes
GIZBUG
1 hour ago at 10:51 am
Still slow and bloated.........one of these days, I will install these updates, and it will open and be blazing fast, and trimmed down, and I will be like "what?! What a great update!"
xflashx
1 hour ago at 10:50 am
My god, they should just release a detailed release note, those who care will read it, those who don't won't read it. Same with the macOS release notes, wouldn't see a problem there..
Rating: 2 Votes
