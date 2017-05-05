Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Amazon Prime Video App Reportedly Coming to Apple TV Sometime This Summer
Specifically, Amazon employees are expecting the app to appear on the Apple TV App Store sometime in the third quarter of 2017. The sources at the heart of the story didn't divulge what compromises or agreements might have happened behind the scenes for Amazon to come to Apple TV, but those watching and hearing about the backroom meetings believe that such a deal was made "at a high level," meaning company CEOs Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos themselves came to mutual terms to make the deal happen.
Amazon and Apple may have reached a truce. The tech giants, who are increasingly competing for customers’ time, eyeballs and money, are close to an agreement to bring an Amazon video app to Apple’s Apple TV set-top box, according to people familiar with the two companies.One year ago, Bezos briefly discussed Amazon and Apple TV at Recode's Code Conference, stating that Amazon always seeks out "acceptable business terms" before it brings its video app to streaming devices. On Apple's side of things, Eddy Cue mentioned in February that Amazon is always welcome to join Apple TV "any time they like," and said that he hoped they will do so "sometime soon."
In late 2015, Amazon stopped selling Apple TV devices on Amazon.com, further solidifying the idea that Amazon Prime Video might never arrive on Apple TV. Now, it appears that Apple and Amazon have reached some kind of mutual agreement, the details of which remain unclear.
Late last year, Amazon did launch an app for the Apple TV, but it wasn't for streaming movies and television from Amazon Prime, and only allowed users to search for and browse items on Amazon.com.
To me the only, thing the Apple TV was missing. Yes. I airplay. but the app will be much handier.
Also, we just watched "Fortitude" on Amazon Prime. If you like mysteries in small isolated towns. I rec this show!
ok - but amazon streams some cool shows in 4K, with my 4K tv's built in smart function does that - but the apple tv doesn't.
and maybe I can't tell, etc. etc. etc.... but it's still stupid that the apple TV does have the extra $2 in parts to allow that option to work and make me feel better about my system.
I will be absolutely shocked if Apple does not release a 4K Apple TV sometime this year.
Will this app only be available on the 4?
You can bet on it.
My guess is this is why Amazon has been holding back. appletv's need for 4k support.
How would that affect Amazon's decision. Only some of Prime's programming is 4K, most is not. Prime video is also on other boxes that are not 4K and as native apps on some low end non 4K TVs.
