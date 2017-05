Facebook Messenger's Instant Games Now Rolling Out Worldwide, New Features Added

Rich gameplay features such as turn-based games (our most requested feature) can also weave in leaderboards and tournaments, and offer more visually engaging and customizable game messages during play. Game bots help re-engage players by calling out new game options and encouraging competition with updates on the leaderboards.

Facebook's Instant Games feature, first introduced in November, is now available worldwide . Along with expanding Instant Games worldwide, Facebook is also introducing new functionality first announced at its F8 conference , including turn-based gameplay and additional games.Turn-based gameplay has been a highly requested Instant Games feature. Prior to today, games were single player, with Facebook relying on challenges to engage a user's friends and family, but now, two people can play games like Words With Friends with each other. Leaderboards, tournaments, and more engaging game messages delivered by game bots have also been bundled into the update.Facebook Messenger now features 50 Instant Games to play (depending on location), including EverWing, Words With Friends, Solitaire, Pac-Man, Bingo, Snake, and more.According to Facebook, Instant Games for Messenger will roll out over the next few weeks worldwide for both iOS and Android. Facebook Messenger can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [ Direct Link